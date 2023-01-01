Deadline for PC Visitors’ Guide is Jan. 3

PREBLE COUNTY — The Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau is currently working on the 2023 edition of the “This is Preble County” Visitors’ Guide.

With listings for area restaurants, campgrounds and lodging, recreational activities, and a full schedule of 2023 events, the annual visitors’ guide is a great way to get the word out about a business or event, according to CVB Board members.

The Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau distributes the annual visitors’ guide at rest areas throughout the state, posts the listings on its website at www.preblecountypassport.com, and mails visitors guides to travelers by request. The guides are distributed at annual travel and RV shows in not just Ohio, but Michigan and Pennsylvania as well, and are also available at the Ohio State Fair and other events.

Each year, the Convention and Visitors Bureau distributes approximately 10,000 visitors’ guides throughout the region. Thousands more copies are downloaded/viewed online.

General listings for events, dining, entertainment, and recreation areas are free. For information regarding paid advertising, contact The Register-Herald office at 937-456-5553.

The Preble County Convention and Visitors Bureau is asking area organizations and businesses to check their current listings in the visitors’ guide and provide any relevant updates. Likewise, if your specialty shop, restaurant or event isn’t currently listed and you feel it may be of interest to potential tourists to Preble County, you can email information to [email protected] and/or [email protected]

Listings for special events like 5K walks and runs, antique car shows and more are welcomed. Organizations sponsoring these throughout the year are encouraged to submit their information for not only the events calendar, but also special listings on the PCCVB’s website.

A PDF file of the current 2022 visitors’ guide is available online at https://www.bitlylinks.com/XkPBSDJOl.

The deadline to submit updates for the 2023 visitors’ guide is Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Events, shops, more sought for inclusion