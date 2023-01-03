House gets historic plaque

WEST ALEXANDRIA — On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the Preble County Historical Society celebrated the Black-Beneke House and its contribution to the history of Preble County.

This home was built in 1876 and is located on Ohio 503 in West Alexandria. The bricks used to build the home were made on the property itself, just as most would have been during the timeframe.

Owners Rusty and Jan Garber moved to Preble County from Boston, Massachusetts. “Mr. and Mrs. Garber have poured their hearts and souls into the preservation of this historic home,” said Lisa White, Executive Director of the Preble County Historical Society.

The historic plaque program was created to celebrate the architecture, carpentry, and historic buildings in Preble County. Anyone wishing to nominate a historic place in Preble County should contact [email protected] or call 937-787-4256 on Tuesdays from 4-7 p.m. or Thursdays from 10-2 p.m.

