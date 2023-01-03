DEI light contest winners announced

EATON — Downtown Eaton Inc. (DEI) last week released the results of its 2022 White Christmas Lighting Contest.

Judging opened on Friday, Dec. 2 and closed Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Results were tallied on Friday, Dec. 9.

“There are many great holiday displays in the City of Eaton this year,” DEI officials noted. “The judging team scored many homes and several businesses. We encourage everyone to take a drive and enjoy the displays around town.”

In the residential contest: 305 Honeysuckle won first place, 1409 Aukerman St. won second place, and 59 Whisper Way won third place. Honorable mentions included 489 Apple and 413 Willow.

The business lighting winner was Eaton Computer, 500 Hallmark Drive. Honorable mentions included Wildcat Sports and Eaton Floral.

The winning residential locations have received yard signs denoting their placement in the contest and will receive cash prizes.

For additional information about Downtown Eaton Inc. and its events and programming, or to become a member or sponsor, visit www.downtowneatoninc.org.