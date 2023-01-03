Chamber seeking annual award nominees

EATON — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce is seeking nominations for the Annual Awards Gala to be held on Jan. 26, 2023, at Wilderness Ridge Retreat and Conference Center. Nominations must be received by Sunday, Dec. 18.

Honorees will be recognized during the gala for the following categories based on the criteria listed on the nomination form, which can be found online:

Outstanding Small Business

Outstanding Mid-Sized Business

Outstanding Large Business

Outstanding Agribusiness

The Ray Potter Legacy Award

Excellence in Leadership Award

Young Professional Award

Educator of the Year Award

Outstanding Non-Profit Award

Community Improvement Award

To make a nomination, submit an electronic nomination at bit.ly/3ONulzT, or pick up a nomination form at the chamber office at 122 W. Decatur Street, Eaton.

Completed forms can be emailed to [email protected], mailed to or dropped off at the Chamber Office, 122 W. Decatur Street, Eaton, OH 45320.

Call 937-456-4949 or email [email protected] with questions or if your business is interested in becoming a sponsor for the event.