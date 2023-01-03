Clarification: Camden IGA building still for sale

CAMDEN — Although an article published in the Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, edition of The Register-Herald did not state the former IGA facility in the village had been sold to potential buyers who spoke to Camden Council during a Dec. 15, meeting, the owner of the building wishes to clarify that the Barnes family of West Alexandria has not yet purchased the building, and the property remains on the market.

The article published on Dec. 28, 2022, can be found below.

“Camden Village Council held its last meeting of 2022 on Thursday, Dec. 15, and met with Kathy Clapp, a real estate agent with Coldwell Banker College Real Estate, and the Barnes family, whom Clapp is representing, concerning the former IGA in the village.

“I’m working with buyers Kyle and Dustin Barnes, who have taken quite a big interest in the IGA,” Clapp began. “I’ve been speaking with Rusty Wilson, he’s been wonderful, and we thought we better go to A before we get to D.”

Clapp explained, the Barnes family works in meat processing, a profession they would like to bring to Camden and operate from the old IGA. The Barnes family is also considering opening several outlet spaces within the IGA building to rent out to other respective businesses looking to open in Camden.

“There’s been discussion of opening a little sandwich shop, and other ag-associated property within that building, and maybe a farmers market on the weekend,” added Clapp.

According to Village Administrator Rusty Wilson, there would be no issues posed by adding the butchery to village water services, as long as USDA procedures are followed. “It wouldn’t affect anything,” he remarked.

“We’ve already had a USDA inspector tour the facility with us. We would have a service case up front, and do custom processing in the back. So, people could come in like at a grocery store, get your chicken breast, steak, beef, pork, whatever may have you. And then we’ll have an outsource for farmers to do cuts and butchering in the back,” said Kyle Barnes.

According to Barnes, he and his family are cattle farmers from outside of West Alexandria. He has been cutting meat since he was 18, worked as a meat manager for Kroger for 10 years, spent two years at Performance Food Group in Fairfield, Ohio, and has worked at Bussard’s Butcher Shop since August 2022.

The Barnes family looks to utilize grants supplied from the Farm Bureau to help fund the opening of their business, but expect success considering there is little to no competition in Preble County for their field of work. Barnes is hopeful to be open for business by March of 2023.

Barnes said his chief concern was contingencies with the upcoming zoning ordinances coming to Camden. However, both council and their legal counsel assured the Barnes family there will be no foreseeable issues. Council expressed its approval of the endeavor and looks forward to welcoming the business to the community when the time comes.

Camden Village Council meetings are public meetings held on the first and third Thursday of each month, at 7 p.m. at Camden Town Hall.”

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057.

