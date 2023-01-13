Local veteran celebrates a century

LEWISBURG — Preble County Veteran Services, Preble County Commissioners, Disabled American Veterans Commander Randy Hembree, State Representative Rodney Creech, and representatives from Ohio State Representative Warren Davidson’s office all joined the family and friends of Albert Brown in celebrating his 100 birthday, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Lewisburg.

Brown is a veteran of World War II, having served as an infantryman in the European Theater, from Jan. 30, 1943, to Nov. 16, 1945. He was captured there by German forces, and survived captivity to be given the POW (Prisoner of War) status. Brown is a recipient of the Purple Heart, an award given by the President of the United States to those wounded or killed in combat. Brown received the medal for an injury he endured in combat, Jan. 6, 1944. He returned to Lewisburg in Preble County after his time in the army, where he joined in helping veterans of World War II, Vietnam and more, to recover in the aftermath of combat.

Commander Hembree of the DAV Chapter 14, presented Brown a certificate of appreciation for his continued and lifelong support for the organization. Hembree added, Brown is the last living-chartered member. Hembree made a copy of the Disabled American Veterans charter which was issued on Jan. 2, 1947, and presented it to Brown as well.

“Thank you, Albert. I’ve read a little bit of your history — you’ve been through a lot, and you’ve done a lot. The way today is, it’s amazing to be here at this age,” remarked Hembree in closing.

Ron Garnett of the Preble County Honor Guard also presented a proclamation in Brown’s name, as well as a proclamation from Keith Carr, the Executive Director of Preble County Veterans Services.

“I also would like to say I’ve known Albert for 50 years; we’ve worked together. He’s the first one who convinced me to join a veteran’s organization. Now, I’m with four or five different ones,” Garnett said before presenting Brown with the proclamations.

The Preble County Board of Commissioners also read a proclamation in Albert’s name, narrated by Commissioner Rachael Vonderhaar. Commissioner Adam Craft was also in attendance.

Lastly, State Representative Rodney Creech took the podium, and presented Brown with an additional proclamation on behalf of the Ohio House of Representatives.

To conclude the formal proceedings, Brown was presented a folded American flag which had been flown over the capitol specifically in Brown’s honor.

Brown thanked those gathered for their recognition of his centennial birthday before being serenaded with a celebratory singing of “Happy Birthday” to close the night.

Albert Brown pictured in his youth. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_Albert-Brown-Vintage-Photo-1.jpg Albert Brown pictured in his youth. Submitted Local veteran Albert Brown was presented with numerous proclamations in honor of his 100th birthday. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_IMG_6593-1.jpg Local veteran Albert Brown was presented with numerous proclamations in honor of his 100th birthday. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald Local veteran Albert Brown was presented with numerous proclamations in honor of his 100th birthday. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_IMG_6596-1.jpg Local veteran Albert Brown was presented with numerous proclamations in honor of his 100th birthday. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald Local veteran Albert Brown was presented with numerous proclamations in honor of his 100th birthday. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_IMG_6599-1.jpg Local veteran Albert Brown was presented with numerous proclamations in honor of his 100th birthday. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald Local veteran Albert Brown was presented with numerous proclamations in honor of his 100th birthday. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_IMG_6600-1.jpg Local veteran Albert Brown was presented with numerous proclamations in honor of his 100th birthday. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald Local veteran Albert Brown was presented with numerous proclamations in honor of his 100th birthday. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_IMG_6601-1.jpg Local veteran Albert Brown was presented with numerous proclamations in honor of his 100th birthday. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald Brown was presented with a flag flown over the capitol in his honor. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_IMG_6603-1.jpg Brown was presented with a flag flown over the capitol in his honor. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald Brown was presented with a flag flown over the capitol in his honor. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_IMG_6605-1.jpg Brown was presented with a flag flown over the capitol in his honor. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald Brown was presented with a flag flown over the capitol in his honor. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_IMG_6606-1.jpg Brown was presented with a flag flown over the capitol in his honor. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald Albert Brown pictured with his four children on his 100th birthday, Jan. 30, 2022. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_IMG_6611-1.jpg Albert Brown pictured with his four children on his 100th birthday, Jan. 30, 2022. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald Albert Brown pictured with his four children on his 100th birthday, Jan. 30, 2022. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_IMG_6615-1.jpg Albert Brown pictured with his four children on his 100th birthday, Jan. 30, 2022. Nathan Hoskins | The Register-Herald

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057.

