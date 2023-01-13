CASA needing volunteers

PREBLE COUNTY — Preble County CASA has a growing need for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children who have experienced abuse and neglect.

According to CASA officials, these advocates can change a child’s story in Preble County for the better. There is still time to sign up for classes to be a part of this program.

Court Appointed Special Advocates for children are local volunteers serving as the voice of children who are abused or neglected. Individuals might make a great CASA volunteer if they:

•Are at least 21 years of age

•Can pass a background check

•Have 5-10 hours of free time a month

•Are passionate about helping children and families.

The pre-service training is 30 hours and then volunteers need 12 hours per year of continuing education. Classes will begin in February.

For more information on becoming a volunteer, contact CASA at 937-456-2885 or email [email protected]

Application and more information can be found on the website at www.prebcocasa.org.