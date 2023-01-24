News briefs

CASAs sought

Preble County CASA has a growing need for Court Appointed Special Advocates for children who have experienced abuse and neglect. There is still time to sign up for classes to be a part of this program. Classes will begin in February. For more information on becoming a volunteer, contact CASA at 937-456-2885 or email [email protected] Application and more information can be found on the website at www.prebcocasa.org.

Continued road closure

Brubaker Road at Brubaker Covered Bridge is closed for an as of yet undetermined period of time, beginning at Ohio 122 and ending at Aukerman Creek Road due to damage to the bridge incurred in a traffic crash. No traffic is permitted.