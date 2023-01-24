TV recognizes BOE Appreciation Month, reorganizes for year

WEST ALEXANDRIA — The Twin Valley Community Local Schools Board of Education held its 2023 organizational meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, with the regular meeting following immediately after.

During the regular meeting, Superintendent Scott Cottingim took a moment to acknowledge January as School Board Appreciation Month.

“January is School Board Appreciation Month, and I’d like to take this time to formally thank all our board members for all they do for our district and for our students. Your hard work, and hours spent on fulfilling your board commitments is greatly appreciated. We don’t thank you enough for all of your hard work and time away from your families you devote to our school district,” he said.

Cottingim presented each member with a certificate of appreciation for their service.

During the organizational meeting, Mike Randolph was re-elected president of the board, with Jason DeLong being elected as the board’s vice president. Both Randolph and DeLong received unanimous votes for their positions, and were sworn in under oath during the meeting.

In other business:

• The board established The Register-Herald as the school’s official news outlet.

• The board established the rate of board member compensation at $100 per meeting for each board member, for each meeting of calendar year 2023, not to exceed 24 meetings in a calendar year. They also established the rate of board member compensation at $125 per meeting for each board member re-elected after January 2022 for each meeting of calendar year 2023, not to exceed 24 meetings in a calendar year.

• The board set the board service fund at $3,000 for 2023.

• The board approved donations from St. John Evangelical in the amount of $540 for the Twin Valley South Lunch Fund, and St. John Lutheran in the amount of $100 for the Twin Valley South Lunch Fund.

• The board approved the resignation of Sherry Bostic, Elementary Teacher effective August 1, 2023.

• The board established the meeting dates for 2023 to be held at 5:30 p.m. on the following dates: Monday, Feb. 27; Monday, March 27; Monday, April 24; Thursday, May 18; Monday, June 26; Monday, July 24; Monday, Aug. 28; Monday, Sept. 25; Monday, Oct. 23, and Monday, Dec. 4.

Mike Randolph was sworn in as president of the TVS Board of Education on Monday, Jan. 9. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_20230109_173323.jpg Mike Randolph was sworn in as president of the TVS Board of Education on Monday, Jan. 9. Jason DeLong was sworn in as vice president of the TVS Board of Education on Monday, Jan. 9. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_20230109_173442.jpg Jason DeLong was sworn in as vice president of the TVS Board of Education on Monday, Jan. 9.

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057.

