Over 10K tires pulled from Rush Run area

EATON — A recent clean-up effort hauled over 10,000 scrapped tires from a tributary of Rush Run along Camden-West Elkton Road in Preble County, according to county officials.

The clean-up took an entire weekend to complete, at no cost to the county or its municipalities.

Assistant Director of Recycling Beth Wright on Monday, Jan. 9, updated Preble County Commissioners on this recent EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) tire clean-up outside of Camden.

“Adam (Craft) sent me some pictures Friday of a clean-up that’s going on, on Camden-West Elkton Road. I didn’t know about it prior to last week, and it’s pretty big actually,” said Wright during her report.

Wright elaborated, the resident of a property on Camden-West Elkton Road had applied for a “No-Fault, or No-Cost” grant from the EPA to have an excess of dumped scrap tires removed from their property.

“It’s one of those no-fault clean-ups you can get through the EPA if you have more than 100 tires dumped on your property,” Wright said.

”Well, apparently the resident had applied — and there’s 10,000 plus tires,” she explained.

Wright said the surplus of 10,000 tires was pulled from the tributary of Rush-Run and mounded in a nearby field while the EPA attempted to remove them — an endeavor which took a full weekend to complete.

Commissioner Craft added, he had been notified by a citizen about the ongoing clean-up, which Craft then relayed to Wright.

Both Craft and Wright noted, the EPA had not notified the county of the clean-up prior, or during the process.

The EPA hauled over 10,000 scrapped tires from a tributary of Rush Run along Camden-West Elkton Road, outside of the village. The clean-up took an entire weekend to complete, at no cost to the county or its municipalites. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_IMG_8259.jpg The EPA hauled over 10,000 scrapped tires from a tributary of Rush Run along Camden-West Elkton Road, outside of the village. The clean-up took an entire weekend to complete, at no cost to the county or its municipalites. Submitted The EPA hauled over 10,000 scrapped tires from a tributary of Rush Run along Camden-West Elkton Road, outside of the village. The clean-up took an entire weekend to complete, at no cost to the county or its municipalites. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2023/01/web1_IMG_8261.jpg The EPA hauled over 10,000 scrapped tires from a tributary of Rush Run along Camden-West Elkton Road, outside of the village. The clean-up took an entire weekend to complete, at no cost to the county or its municipalites. Submitted

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057.

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057.