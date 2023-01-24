New public health director provides updates

EATON — During a Monday, Jan. 9, meeting, Preble County Commissioners met with Scott Wilford, the new director of the Preble County Health Department.

Wilford informed the board that currently, RSV, flu and Covid are still the most formidable viruses the county faces, and residents should be wary. According to Wilford, the uptake in some of the more common viruses is likely due to public isolation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the lack of dissemination it caused.

Wilford also updated the board on employment circulation within the department. “Our Emergency Response Coordinator, we’ve got a new one of those. Our previous one left to take a position at the EMA. We have a new part-time nurse, she was a retired nurse looking for something to do, so we’ve got her working with infectious disease surveillance,” stated Wilford.

Wilford added, Steven Pratt III was hired as the Emergency Response Coordinator, and Emily Tyler as the Health Department’s Environmental Director.

Commissioners also addressed the Health Department’s involvement with the ongoing concerns surrounding Sewer District 6.

“They want us to bring the Health Department to a community meeting,” said Commissioner David Haber. Wilford expressed his desire is to improve relations with the public, and said he would be willing to oblige the request.

In other business:

• The board accepted the resignation of Ronda Dittrick, Chief Probation Officer with the Common Pleas Court.

• The board accepted the resignation of Amelia Rader, Eligibility Referral Specialist with Jobs and Family Services.

By Nathan Hoskins [email protected]

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057.

Reach Nathan Hoskins at 937-683-4057.