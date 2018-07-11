Crowe shows winning heifer calf

SCC SCH Phyllis 792 won “owned reserve early heifer calf champion” at the 2018 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show, June 15-16 in Lima. Kinsey Crowe, Eaton, owns the winning heifer. Photo by Linde Sutherly, on behalf of the American Angus Association.

SCC SCH Phyllis 792 won “owned reserve early heifer calf champion” at the 2018 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show, June 15-16 in Lima. Kinsey Crowe, Eaton, owns the winning heifer. Photo by Linde Sutherly, on behalf of the American Angus Association. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/07/web1_heifer.jpg SCC SCH Phyllis 792 won “owned reserve early heifer calf champion” at the 2018 Eastern Regional Junior Angus Show, June 15-16 in Lima. Kinsey Crowe, Eaton, owns the winning heifer. Photo by Linde Sutherly, on behalf of the American Angus Association.