TCN FFA reports on activities

FFA Camp

Over the 2018 summer three students traveled to FFA Camp. The theme for the camp this year was “Survivor.” They were split up into groups where they competed against each other in basketball, kickball, volleyball, and a bunch of other sports.

Every day they would work with the State FFA officers doing multiple leadership activities.

Every night they would split into their tribes and have reflections which was where they would go and talk about something that impacts everyone or they would tell motivational stories.

Fair

Over the summer 14 TCN-MVCTC students showed and entered projects at the 2018 Preble County Fair.

Ethan Musgrave showed a rabbit; he received 1st place. Ben Singleton also showed rabbits; he received best of breed. Landon Owens showed five rabbits; he received rabbit king, best in breed and best opposite. He also placed first with his silver-laced Wyandot chicken.

Lane Kerby showed hogs, where he received grand champion in the 245 weight class. Mady Prater proudly represented the TCN-MVCTC FFA Chapter with her champion 220 class grand champion Yorkshire and her two goats.

Hunter Degrasse showed goats and he received first in class and a 4th place ribbon. Sara Williamson showed goats also and she placed 5th in one of her classes.

Cole Stump showed goats as well, and he received a second and a third place ribbon. Shawnee Krull showed a horse, goats, hogs, and a cow, receiving seven ribbons. Hayley Moore showed hogs, horses and lambs, for which she received four ribbons.

Marissa Wooton showed her horses in multiple classes, winning a total of 22 ribbons.

Chloe Blunk also showed her horse in multiple classes, earning a 1st place, a 2nd place , a 3rd place, and a 5th place.

Samantha Nuse exhibited her market lambs, earning a 3rd place, two 4th places, and a 6th place, all out of the top ten. Nuse also placed 5th overall in livestock judging individual.

Delaney Shively also exhibited in market lambs, with three 1st places and a 3rd place. She also earned two class winners with her welding bench project.

Taylor Cooper showed an alpaca, and received reserve champion, and also market goats, placing 3rd. Cooper also showed a Brahman hen, receiving a first place ribbon.

The TCN-MVCTC has a wonderful week at the Famous Preble County Fair, and thank everyone who made this possible.

