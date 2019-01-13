Buckley among Ohians honored for supporting fairs

REYNOLDSBURG — Forty-four individuals and one group were recently recognized at the 94th Ohio Fair Managers Association annual convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center, for outstanding service to their local fairs.

Of this group, eight received the Director’s Award for Innovation and Excellence for their progressive ideas and actions to improve and strengthen their fairs.

Ohio Department of Agriculture Interim Director Tim Derickson presented each winner with a certificate.

Darrell Buckley of Eaton was among those recognized.

Ohio’s 94 county and independent fairs and the Ohio State Fair support the local economy and help educate the public about the importance of agriculture and the many necessities it provides, including food, clothing, shelter, fuel and energy. In addition to setting and approving the dates for the independent and county fairs, the department is responsible for helping to assure the safety of amusement rides, for monitoring livestock shows to help assure honest competition, and for coordinating animal health efforts with designated local veterinarians.

For more information on Ohio’s fairs, including a listing of fair dates for the 2019 season, visit www.agri.ohio.gov.