EXPLORE tent back at fair for 2019

EATON — The Preble County Fair will once again host an exciting and educational attraction this year, according to Kate Sills of the Preble Soil & Water Conservation District — the EXPLORE Agriculture and Natural Resources Tent.

Located near the Wildlife Tent, the EXPLORE Tent will offer displays and activities to educate and entertain both children and adults.

“The theme of this year’s display is ‘gardening,’” Sills said in a recent press release. “Stop by to learn about gardening tips and tricks, the importance of pollinators, and more. The EXPLORE Tent will offer more than just educational displays. There will be picnic tables, games, a scavenger hunt, fun photo booth, freebies, and prize giveaways. Daily activities and games will be available all week in the tent, so don’t miss out.”

Fairgoers are invited to drop by the tent to visit these sponsors:

•United States Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency

•Preble County Farm Bureau

•Three Valley Conservation Trust

•Preble Soil and Water Conservation District

•OSU Extension and Preble County 4-H

•Pork Festival

•Preble County Solid Waste District

“As you’re browsing the fairgrounds, keep an eye out for the EXPLORE posters featuring magnifying glasses,” Sills said. “They are part of the scavenger hunt! Children can complete the hunt and get a prize. In addition, the adult visitors to the tent will be able to enter to win a lawn cart full of gardening supplies. Kids will also be able to enter to win a small wheelbarrow full of gardening supplies. Perfect for outdoor family fun.”

Giveaways and activities will change daily, so families are encouraged to visit the tent often.