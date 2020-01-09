TVS greenhand ceremony held

WEST ALEXANDRIA — On Tuesday, Dec. 10, the Twin Valley South Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Chapter held its annual Greenhand Ceremony, during which 11 Agriculture, Food and Natural Resources (AFNR) class members received their Greenhand degrees.

To get this degree members need to be enrolled in an agricultural education program, have satisfactory plans for a SAE (Supervised Agricultural Experience), learn and explain the FFA creed, Motto, Salute, and mission statement, understand the FFA code of ethics and the proper use of the FFA jacket, own or have access to the Official FFA handbook and Official FFA student handbook, and have knowledge of the history of the organization.

Member Lillian Marker spoke the creed. Special thanks to State Vice President at Large Chyann Kendel for coming out and speaking to the members during the ceremony.

