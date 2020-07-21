Somers Super Beef prepping for fair

PREBLE COUNTY — The Somers Super Beef 4-H club held livestock demonstrations during the week of July 13-17. Demonstrations were included for the species of beef, poultry, goat, sheep, hogs and rabbit. The 2020 club officers are President Audra Berger; Vice President Mackenzie Neal; Secretary Zack Miller and Reporter RJ Brumbaugh. All club members are looking forward to a fun and safe fair. The Preble County Fair runs from Aug. 1-8. The Sale of Champions and Livestock Auction is currently scheduled for Friday, Aug.7, at 9 a.m.

