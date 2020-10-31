Manure stockpiling

The Preble Soil and Water Conservation District would like to take a moment to remind producers to use best management practices on your land while stockpiling manure. Please keep in mind these requirements and siting setbacks when you temporarily stockpile manure:

Requirements for a Manure Stockpile:

1. Must be solid manure with bedding (minimum of 25 percent solids) or dry poultry manure.

2. Planned stockpile cannot be stored for more than a 6-month period.

3. If the storage period will extend beyond four months or over winter, a 75-foot-wide vegetative buffer will be required.

4. Must be located on soils that are deep to bedrock (>40 inches to bedrock).

5. May not be located on soils with a rapid or very rapid permeability (>2.0 in./hr.) in the topsoil, subsoil, or substratum to a depth of 40 in.

6. May not be located on slopes greater than six percent.

7. May not be located on occasionally or frequently flooded soils or below the 100-year floodplain elevation.

8. Limit the height of the pile to 7’ and shape it to shed precipitation.

9. Locate manure stockpiles in or near the field in which the manure is to be applied. The volume of manure should approximately equal the amount that will be applied to the field at agronomic rates.

10. Consider covering the manure stockpile if storing more than 4 months, or over winter.

Manure Stockpile Setback Requirements:

1. Must be located a minimum of 300 feet from spring water collection systems, wells, or sink holes.

2. Must be located a minimum of 1500 feet from any public surface water drinking intakes.

3. Must be located a minimum of 500 feet from neighboring residences.

4. Must be located a minimum of 300 feet from areas of concentrated flow such as waterways or surface drains.

5. Must be located a minimum of 300 feet from any ponds, streams, or waters of the state.

6. Must be a minimum of 300 feet from a tile inlet or broken tile.

7. Must be a minimum of 100 feet from a public road.

Farmers and applicators need to guard water quality throughout the year by following the current USDA/NRCS Practice Standards for manure application. These guidelines, if implemented, will greatly reduce the potential for nutrients to enter into watercourses. Anyone stockpiling and applying manure should be aware of all catch basins, watercourses, concentrated field flow areas, grassed waterways, riser pipes, tile inlets, culvert pipes and tile blowouts in the application area.

If you have any further questions regarding manure stockpiling or application, feel free to contact the Preble Soil and Water Conservation District at (937) 456-5159.