Trail MVCTC FFA places 1st in Ohio

NEW PARIS — The National Trail MVCTC FFA chapter received first place honors at the 2020 Ohio FFA State General Livestock Judging Contest. The livestock team had been off for almost six months with nearly no practice together when coming back to take the test at the beginning of the 2020 school year.

Members that make up the team are Skyler Ward, Wyatt House, Abbi Whitesell, Mykenzie Smith, Hannah Lee, Paige Lee, Brianne Koiser, and Ellie Lawson. Team member Skyler Ward led the team and placed first in the entire contest. The team is coached by Chad and Mindy Ward.

The 2020 state contest was held virtually. The contest consisted of recorded classes including market goats, cattle, sheep and swine. Additionally, students had to answer blind questions over the classes.

Respectfully Submitted,

Mykenzie Smith

Pictured left to right: Hannah Lee, Paige Lee, Mykenzie Smith, Abbi Whitesell, Brianne Kosier, Ellie Lawson, Skyler Ward, Wyatt House and Mindy Ward https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/11/web1_2020-Livestock-Judging-Team.jpg Pictured left to right: Hannah Lee, Paige Lee, Mykenzie Smith, Abbi Whitesell, Brianne Kosier, Ellie Lawson, Skyler Ward, Wyatt House and Mindy Ward Submitted