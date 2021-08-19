Junior Fair highlights: Rabbit Show

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Judges took their time to assess each animal during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Judges took their time to assess each animal during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Judges took their time to assess each animal during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Judges took their time to assess each animal during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Judges took their time to assess each animal during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Judges took their time to assess each animal during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Judges took their time to assess each animal during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Judges took their time to assess each animal during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Judges took their time to assess each animal during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Judges took their time to assess each animal during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1, at the 171st Preble County Fair.

Exhibitors presented their rabbits during a Jr. Fair Rabbit Show on Sunday, Aug. 1 at the 171st Preble County Fair.