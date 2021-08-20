Posted on by

Junior Fair highlights: Hog Show


Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7


Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7


Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7


Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7


Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7


Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7


Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7


Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7


Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7


Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7


Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7


Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7


Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7


Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7


Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7


Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_hogs1.jpgHog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7 Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_hogs2.jpgHog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7 Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_hogs3.jpgHog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7 Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_hogs4.jpgHog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7 Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_hogs5.jpgHog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7 Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_hogs6.jpgHog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7 Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_hogs8.jpgHog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7 Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_hogs9.jpgHog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7 Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_hogs10.jpgHog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7 Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_hogs11.jpgHog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7 Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_hogs12.jpgHog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7 Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_hogs13.jpgHog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7 Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_hogs14.jpgHog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7 Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_hogs15.jpgHog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7 Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7
https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2021/08/web1_hogs16.jpgHog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7 Eddie Mowen Jr. | The Register-Herald