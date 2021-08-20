Junior Fair highlights: Hog Show

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7

Hog shows were one of many events held during the Jr. Fair portion of the Preble County Fair, which was held from Saturday, July 31 through Saturday, Aug. 7