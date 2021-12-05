Bobwhite quail workshop to be held in Preble County

CAMDEN — Are you interested in managing your property to attract bobwhite quail, white-tailed deer, wild turkeys, and cottontail rabbits? If so, then consider attending the upcoming Bobwhite Quail Workshop at the Costanzo Farm.

The workshop will be held Saturday, Dec. 11, from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jon Costanzo’s Quail Ridge, 1708 Camden-College Corner Rd., Camden. Lunch will be provided. Topics discussed that day will include: edge feathering, pollinator habitat, native grasslands management, invasive species removal, and potential cost-share for wildlife habitat through the EQIP Program.

There is no cost for the event, but you must RSVP to reserve your lunch. To make an RSVP, contact Renee Buck at 937-578-8264, or email rbuck@pheasantsforever.org.

This event is sponsored by: The Ohio State University, Pheasants Forever, Quail Forever, Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife, United States Department of Agriculture, United States Fish and Wildlife Service, the National Wild Turkey Federation, and the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts.