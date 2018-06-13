Chamber breakfast topic: A Dose of Reality

EATON — Ohio’s employers have asked what they should do about drug problems in their workplaces and the Ohio Chamber of Commerce convened a task force to explore the options.

One recommendation coming out of the task force was for employers to be armed with a toolkit of resources to be better prepared to prevent and respond to the problem. To help out, the Ohio Chamber of Commerce developed an “Opioid Toolkit” containing several resources which are free of charge to any company doing business in Ohio.

At its Tuesday, June 19, Breaktfast Briefing, the Preble County Chamber of Commerce will share several modules of the Dose of Reality Employer Opioid Toolkit, discuss the ways local business owners can mitigate the risks for their businesses associated with the opioid crisis, and provide the necessary information for accessing the toolkit’s resources.

Preble County Mental Health and Recovery Board Executive Director Amy Raynes will be on hand to share Preble County-specific information, and answer questions.

This breakfast briefing will be held in the Preble County Development Partnership conference room located at 119 S. Barron St. in Eaton. The session will run from 7:45-9 a.m. The session is free for PC Chamber members, $10 for non-members. Call 937-456-4949 or email chamberoffices@preblecountyohio.com to RSVP, or register online at www.preblecountyohio.com.