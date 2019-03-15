Boutique opens in Eaton

EATON — Ruby June Boutique is a new women’s clothing store open in Eaton, located at 200 Eaton-Lewisburg Road. Owned by Molly Adams, the boutique sells size inclusive clothing from infant to 4X. The store held their grand opening on Saturday, Feb. 23.

The name of the store is derived from Adams’ grandmother and her husband’s grandmother. Adams was inspired by her own grandmother, who is still a fashionista in her own right. That birthed Adams’ own interest in fashion at a young age.

Adams has been selling the same clothing from her home since July of 2018 and thought it was time to open her own store for the convenience of customers. Since she already had a large following, business has been steady since she opened her doors.

She takes feedback from her customers and lets it effect her business. One big concern is plus sized and true to size clothing and how hard they are to find. Adams wants to be the place everyone can come to shop and have a few minutes to themselves.

“We try to meet the needs of Newborn to 4X. I have new shipments coming in every two to three days. I don’t have a set day where I put out inventory, as it comes in I price it, tag it, and put it out. I don’t carry one particular product all the time,” Adams said.

The boutique also sells sport tumblers and leather jewelry from local artisans.

Hours for the store vary week to week, but updated information can be found on their Facebook page or at 937-533-6051.

By Kelsey Kimbler kkimbler@registerherald.com

Reach Kelsey Kimbler at 937-683-4061 or on Twitter @KKimbler_RH

