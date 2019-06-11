Stone Chimney Tavern opens in Eaton

EATON — The Stone Chimney Tavern, a new restaurant open to the public, held its grand opening on Thursday, May 23 with a ribbon cutting sponsored by the Preble County Chamber of Commerce. The restaurant is located at 100 Morton Road, Eaton, on the grounds of the Eaton Country Club.

“This is an exciting event for the entire Eaton community; an outstanding culinary experience at the historic site of the Eaton Country Club,” said Brad Neavin, President of the Eaton Country Club’s Board of Directors. “Large percentages of clubs in our area and around the country are struggling to make ends meet. This model could be the private/public to answer that very concern; a new concept at the site of our nearly 100-year-old club.”

John Kramer, life long member of the Eaton Country Club, former Board President, and Former Men’s Champion said, “We’ve talked for years about how to save this property and re-envision how we operate. As we approach our hundredth-year anniversary, we need a concept that is respectful of our long traditions but still draws today’s younger families and individuals. The Stone Chimney Tavern reminds us of the early days of our history with a menu that is attractive to a wide-variety of diners.”

The ECC Board committed early in 2018 to begin a strategic planning process to determine the longterm potentials for the golf course, restaurant and entire facility. Through private sponsorships, the board was able to hire an appraisal company to evaluate the equity of the property and a consulting firm to conduct a S.W.O.T analysis of the total operations. Each of those evaluations supported the business potential for a public restaurant on the vlub’s site and the need for new dining options in the market.

“The draw to the menu is in the straight-forward food design,” said Chef Tyler Simpson, the Stone Chimney Tavern’s Consultant Chef. “It’s about fresh, locally sourced food that is responsive to the desires of today’s diners. This is concept is all about with great food, craft beers and quality wines and cocktails, all at a price point responsive to the local market.”

The restaurant is open from lunch through dinner on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and for Sunday Brunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. For more information about the Stone Chimney Tavern’s menus and event or catering options, please contact Dustin Klinger, Restaurant Manager at 937-456-2945.

The Eaton Country Club is still accepting new memberships for the 2019 year and has a variety of memberships available to suit a wide range of needs. Information regarding club membership, outings, or golf course hours of operation can be obtained by calling the club’s pro shop at 937-456-6922.

