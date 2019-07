Chamber accepting Leadership Preble County applications

EATON — Are you a driven individual eager to become more familiar and engaged in all facets of the community which affect living in Preble County? Are you a member of an agency or board of directors and looking for an opportunity for individual growth and development of leadership skills? Are you an employer looking to expand the community networking and knowledge of your next up-and-coming leader?

Leadership Preble County provides all this and more.

Now a signature program of the Preble County Chamber of Commerce, Leadership Preble County began in the fall of 2016. It includes an orientation and an overnight retreat in the fall, and continues through June each year with 10-11 half-day or full-day sessions, culminating with a graduation in June.

The fourth round of Leadership Preble County is set to kick off on Oct. 24, and applications are now being accepted.

Applications and additional information can be found at http://www.preblecountyohio.com/leadership-preble-county.

Leadership sessions are conducted by leaders in their fields who cover topics related to the specific day’s theme. Sessions include Preble County history and heritage; agriculture; business, workforce and the economy; health and human services; local government; board training, a tour of the Ohio Statehouse; public safety and the justice system; infrastructure; educational system; quality of life in Preble County and health and wellness.

An important part of the program is specialized training by Lisa Nack, an expert with Pathway Guidance, according to Preble County Chamber Executive Director Leslie Collins.

Nack has over 30 years of experience working with leaders and teams and considers it a privilege to be invited into a client’s world. Her work focuses on developing people, challenging teams to improve the processes required for working together and driving for better results. Her ability to blend experiential learning into training and development engagements creates an environment that is engaging, meaningful and “sticky.”

Her background includes experience in the retail, hospitality, non-profit, rehabilitation and industry consulting industry and she has worked with Fortune 100 companies, Family-owned businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions. She holds Masters degrees in Counseling and in Rehabilitation Administration from Southern Illinois University, Carbondale.

Nack is certified in a number of behavioral/personality assessments including Myers-Briggs Type Indicator, DiSC, Strengths Finder, Devine Inventory. She holds a coaching certification through the Coach Training Alliance and is certified in Emotional Intelligence & Diversity through UCLA’s Emotional Intelligence and Diversity Institute, as well as the Enneagram in Business.

“Leadership Preble County is proud to welcome Lisa back to Preble County for a fourth round of training for Preble County’s brightest current and future leaders,” Collins said. “Lisa will facilitate our opening retreat and a mid-year retreat with board training. What she provides is invaluable.”

Why leadership?

“For the employers and sponsors, we feel the program develops increased leadership skills which can be applied for greater workplace effectiveness,” Collins said. “It provides increased networking opportunities which can help businesses find solutions, and increase collaboration among public, private and non-profit sectors.”

According to Collins, the individuals who participate in Leadership Preble County improve their personal development and leadership skills, identify their own personal vision for community involvement, and become a part of an informed, diverse network for personal, business and community development.

“It also enhances their knowledge of Preble County, its resources and leaders,” Collins added.

“Leadership Preble County is helping develop a pool of community leaders with the skills and vision to creatively address community issues and prepares its graduates to serve on boards and task forces,” Collins said. “It is creating a network of individuals who will in turn use their awareness of the community’s strengths, weaknesses and opportunities to improve the quality of life in Preble County.”

Past investors/sponsors of Leadership Preble County include Kettering Health Network/Grandview, Preble County Development Partnership and Timken Steel. Additional investors are currently being sought.

“One of the Chamber’s current goals is to launch Junior Leadership Preble County in 2019, and with the help of our investors, we plan to provide the program at no cost to several students from each of our high schools,” Collins said. “A steering committee made up of both past Leadership Preble County graduates and others has been meeting at length to create this program to help create and grow future leaders.”

For information on sponsoring or participating, contact Collins at 937-456-4949 or via email, leslie.collins@preblecountyohio.com.