Henny Penny announces promotions

EATON — Henny Penny announced on Monday, Jan. 6, the promotion of Steve Maggard to president, marking an important start to a new decade as the company continues to grow. In addition, Ryan Kutter was promoted from vice president of Global Customer Experience to senior vice president. Rob Connelly will continue as chief executive officer (CEO) and was appointed as chair of the Henny Penny board.

A 37-year veteran of Henny Penny, Maggard will oversee business operations and support key initiatives that will fuel the company’s momentum, including a major expansion of its Eaton campus along with developments in automation.

“Steve’s global operations experience, deep product knowledge and strong leadership will serve us well as we continue to solve the problems of our customers around the world,” said Connelly.

Maggard has spent the majority of his career at Henny Penny, serving in a variety of leadership roles in global sales and operations. He most recently served as executive vice president.

Kutter will continue to lead the company’s Global Customer Experience team including sales, services, marketing and product strategy. He began his career at Henny Penny in 1994 and has served in a variety of roles ranging from engineering to sales.

“This new decade is our opportunity to make things remarkably better for Henny Penny, our customers, our community and our employee owners,” said Connelly. “Steve and Ryan will serve as an integral part of our success.”

Kutter https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_Ryan_Kutter_new.jpg Kutter Maggard https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_Steve_Maggard_new.jpg Maggard