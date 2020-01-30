Local auctioneer wins 2020 Ohio State Champion Auctioneer

COLUMBUS — Billy Peyton from Preble County, won big at this years Ohio Auctioneers Bid Calling Championship Contest. The annual Ohio Auctioneers Association Conference and Show was held in Columbus, Jan. 3-4.

For his win, Peyton received a trophy, custom diamond ring, and a free entry into the International Auctioneer Championship this coming July held in San Diego, California.

“I’ve wanted to be an auctioneer since I was very young and winning the Ohio contest was a dream and a goal of mine. I’ve made so many friends competing in this contest and I’m excited to be this year’s champion and I look forward to serve as an ambassador for Ohio,” Peyton said.

Peyton is with RES Auction Services. He also is employed by Manheim Auto Auctions where he auctions cars every week. He is an active member of the Ohio Auctioneers Association, National Auctioneers Association and the Michigan Auctioneers Association. He serves as a director on the Ohio Association Board.

Billy Peyton of Preble County won the recent Ohio Auctioneers Bid Calling Championship Contest in Columbus. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_peyton.jpg Billy Peyton of Preble County won the recent Ohio Auctioneers Bid Calling Championship Contest in Columbus. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2020/01/web1_new_peyton.jpg