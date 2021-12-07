Dr. Dean Smith honored by OSCA

EATON — Dean Smith, DC, PhD of Eaton, has been awarded the 2021 Ohio State Chiropractic Association’s (OSCA) Chiropractor of the Year Award.

“Dr. Smith has not only combined his passion for chiropractic, education and research into a positive career, he has also impacted students, peers and the OSCA along the way,” a press release noted. “As the host of a podcast on chiropractic science and research, part of his mission is to get the word out about chiropractic to the masses including chiropractors, other healthcare professionals, and patients by interviewing experts in chiropractic research.”

In addition, Smith has captured important personal interviews about chiropractic so that the historical perspective of those that paved the way previously is not lost.

As a chiropractor at Essence of Wellness in Eaton since 2003, he incorporates lifestyle intervention with chiropractic adjustments and other manual methods to encourage optimal wellness, helping countless adults and children. As a full clinical professor at Miami University, he educates future healthcare providers in many disciplines. His personal research investigates the effects of chiropractic care and exercise on human performance. In addition, he uses his expertise by volunteering his time with the newly formed OSCA Patient Education and Research Committee to benefit chiropractic in Ohio.

