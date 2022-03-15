Husted announces launch of March round of TechCred

COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, today announced that the 13th application period for TechCred will open on March 1 and close on March 31.

“TechCred is helping businesses and thousands of Ohioans become more competitive,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “TechCred has become part of the job training fabric of Ohio as many companies apply to use the program regularly. As a result, we want to help Ohio’s job creators plan ahead, so we are announcing an official application schedule for the rest of 2022 that will help businesses maximize TechCred and better compete in today’s tech-infused economy.”

Since the program launched in October 2019, a total of 1,615 Ohio employers have been approved for TechCred, which will fund up to 32,269 tech-focused credentials to upskill Ohio workers. The results of the 12th round, which closed on January 31st, will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Ohio’s economy is growing, and businesses can fill their tech needs by upskilling current workers and preparing new employees for careers,” Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik said. “Businesses have been successful in using TechCred to upskill their workforce.”

TechCred helps businesses address their workforce needs by upskilling current and prospective employees. Businesses of all sizes, from any industry, are eligible for up to $30,000 per round and up to $180,000 per year. To allow businesses more time to plan their employee trainings in advance, the TechCred application will officially open on a bimonthly basis for the remainder of 2022.

Below are the upcoming application dates:

Round 13: March 1-31

Round 14: May 2-31

Round 15: July 1-29

Round 16: Sept. 1-30

Round 17: Nov. 1-30

“There has never been a better time for a program such as TechCred to keep Ohio’s economy moving forward,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Randy Gardner. “The TechCred program has only gained momentum since its launch, with upskilling opportunities that provide employers with an edge and allow workers to grow in their careers.”

The next TechCred application period opened Tuesday, March 1, and closes Thursday, March 31, at 3 p.m. Businesses with employees who have completed their approved TechCred training should complete the reimbursement process at TechCred.Ohio.gov.

Learn more about the program at TechCred.Ohio.gov.