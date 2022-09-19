Training reimbursement grants available to ApprenticeOhio sponsors, employers

COLUMBUS — In conjunction with National Workforce Development Month, Governor Mike DeWine announced last week that ApprenticeOhio sponsors can apply for grants of up to $25,000 each to help cover apprenticeship training costs incurred since July 1, 2020. Ohio employers with registered apprentices in their workforces also can apply for the grants. The program is available through Ohio Department of Job and Family Services (ODJFS).

“As our economy grows and more companies choose to expand in Ohio, good-paying jobs in the skilled trades will continue to grow,” said Governor DeWine. “Apprenticeships provide a proven path to success for those Ohioans looking to build their careers.”

The reimbursement grants are available as a result of a federal “Building State Capacity to Expand Apprenticeship through Innovation” grant that ODJFS received in 2020. Sponsors and employers can apply for the grants at Apprentice.Ohio.gov, now through Dec. 31. They can receive reimbursement of up to $2,500 per apprentice for up to 10 apprentices to help cover the cost of training and tool allowances. All applicants must have both a state of Ohio OH|ID and a federal Registered Apprenticeship ID.

“Program sponsors and employers know that apprenticeships are an excellent way to build a skilled and highly motivated workforce,” said Damschroder. “These grants will help employers invest in a workforce trained to their specifications, and help Ohioans looking for good-paying jobs.”

Ohio ranks second in the nation for the number of registered apprentices, with more than 20,000 enrolled. ApprenticeOhio programs offer a combination of paid on-the-job training, related technical instruction, and mentoring for skilled occupations. Apprentices earn while they learn, avoid student loan debt and, when they complete their programs, they can earn an average of $72,000 a year.

ODJFS oversees ApprenticeOhio, which registers programs that meet national criteria for quality and safety.

Each ApprenticeOhio program is run by a sponsor: usually an employer, a group of employers or a labor/management committee. Apprentices learn skills needed for a job in the sponsor’s industry through at least 2,000 hours of structured on-the-job training and 144 hours of classroom training, typically at a local college or university. Ohio has 269 occupations that offer apprenticeships, in fields as diverse as aerospace, construction, energy, health care, manufacturing, computer programming, and more. For more information, visit Apprentice.Ohio.gov.