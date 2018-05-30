MVCTC business students participate in National Leadership Conference in Dallas

DALLAS — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) had 13 students qualify to compete in the National Leadership Conference of Business Professionals of America (BPA) in Dallas, TX, May 9-13.

The National Leadership Conference is a culmination of the hard work and effort put in by members throughout the year. It brings students from across the country together to participate, network and compete. Activities included general sessions with keynote speakers, business meetings, leadership workshops, contests, the election of national officers, and tours of Dallas sights and attractions. The highlights of the conference included a day-long Service Palooza volunteer event, leadership development workshops and the presentation of the awards to the winners of the national contests.

Approximately 6,000 students, advisors, and guests from across the United States participated in Business Professionals of America’s 52nd National Leadership Conference.

Jessica North, Sports Management and Marketing student from Eaton, was the Second Place winner of the Stukent Social Media Marketing Challenge and recipient of a $300 scholarship. Jessica is the daughter of Mark North of Lewisburg and Sarah Bresher of Eaton.

The other MVCTC students that qualified to compete at the BPA National Competition included Dustin Cobb (Twin Valley South) and Nathaniel Parker (Eaton).

