Student notes

Wittenberg Spring Dean’s List

Wittenberg University congratulates the following local students who made the Spring 2018 Dean’s List: Lewis Bowser, of Eaton; Trevor Good (Sociology major), of Lewisburg; Paul Gregory, of Eaton; Cameron Willis (Finance and Accounting major), of Eaton and Keenan Wilson (Management major), of Eaton. Wittenberg is proud to congratulate the more than 400 students who earned this achievement.

President’s List at Miami University

Miami University students who are ranked in the top three percent of undergraduate students within each division for second semester 2017-18 have been named to the president’s list recognizing academic excellence. Local students recently named include: Cody Frizzell of Eaton, Daniel Howard of Eaton, Amy Daily of Eaton, Allison Rapier of Eaton, Blake Voiles of Eaton, Ashlyn Wienhoff of Camden, Jaime Wojcik of Eaton, Dustin Downs of Camden and Isabelle Hampton of College Corner.