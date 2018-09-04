MVCTC welcomes students for 2018-2019 school year

ENGLEWOOD — The Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) staff welcomed students for the 47th year of classes on Thursday, Aug. 16.

MVCTC Superintendent Dr. Nick Weldy, staff, and MVCTC student ambassadors greeted over 1,000 junior students from 27 partner school districts enrolled for the 2018-2019 school year.

MVCTC is offering career technical programs for 2018-2019 in:

• Agriculture and Livestock Production

• Animal Care Management

• Architectural Design

• Auto Collision

• Auto Services

• Automotive Technology

• Aviation Maintenance Technician

• Biotechnology

• Business Ownership

• Computer Network Engineering

• Computer Repair & Technical Support

• Construction Carpentry

• Cosmetology

• Criminal Justice

• Culinary Arts

• Dental Assistant

• Diesel Power Technologies

• Digital Design

• Early Childhood Education

• Electrical Trades

• Firefighter/EMS

• Game Programming & Web Applications

• Graphic Commercial Art

• Graphic Commercial Photography

• Health Occupations

• Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning

• Heavy Equipment Operator

• Hospitality Services

• Media and Video Production

• Medical Lab Assisting

• Medical Office Management

• Natural Resources Management

• Precision Machining

• Pre-Nursing

• Retail Agriculture Services

• Robotics and Automation

• Sports Management and Marketing

• Sports Medicine

• Veterinary Science

• Welding

Additionally, MVCTC is currently offering 23 satellite programs at 16 partner school district locations. On average, MVCTC serves over 4,000 middle and high school students in the Miami Valley through the main campus, satellite programs, and Youth Connections.

For more information about MVCTC, visit www.mvctc.com.

Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Student Ambassadors and MVCTC Superintendent Dr. Nick Weldy, welcome the Class of 2020 to their first day of school. Pictured, front row (left to right) Melissa Allen (Animal Care and Management/Brookville), Carter Ward (Graphic Commercial Art/Ansonia), Lucas Roush (Architectural Design/Wayne), Trinity Konwiczka (Natural Resource Management/ Mississinawa Valley), Kwestion Ahmad (Computer Coding and Web Applications/Trotwood Maidson), Katie Trout (Digital Design/Carlisle), Makayla Allen (Graphic Commercial Art/Twin Valley South), Lillian Pietrzak (Medical Office Management/New Lebanon), Olivia Keihl (Business Ownership/Arcanum), Lainee Stiver (Media and Video Production/Valley View), Adrian Hodapp (Criminal Justice/Eaton). Back row (left to right) Ryan Smith (Aviation Maintenance Technician/ Wayne), Cameron McCormick (Computer Repair and Technical Support/Northridge), Brennan Halderman (Retail Agriculture Services/Eaton), Carley Asher (Veterinary Science/Preble Shawnee), Justin Stephens (Computer Network Engineering/Trotwood-Madison), Chace Trent (Agriculture and Livestock Production/Tipp City), Weldy, Miles Warren (Graphic Commercial Photograph/National Trail), Kiara Reese (Culinary Art/Miamisburg), Cherrel Captain (Architecture.) https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/09/web1_CTC_ne2018826184642592.jpg Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Student Ambassadors and MVCTC Superintendent Dr. Nick Weldy, welcome the Class of 2020 to their first day of school. Pictured, front row (left to right) Melissa Allen (Animal Care and Management/Brookville), Carter Ward (Graphic Commercial Art/Ansonia), Lucas Roush (Architectural Design/Wayne), Trinity Konwiczka (Natural Resource Management/ Mississinawa Valley), Kwestion Ahmad (Computer Coding and Web Applications/Trotwood Maidson), Katie Trout (Digital Design/Carlisle), Makayla Allen (Graphic Commercial Art/Twin Valley South), Lillian Pietrzak (Medical Office Management/New Lebanon), Olivia Keihl (Business Ownership/Arcanum), Lainee Stiver (Media and Video Production/Valley View), Adrian Hodapp (Criminal Justice/Eaton). Back row (left to right) Ryan Smith (Aviation Maintenance Technician/ Wayne), Cameron McCormick (Computer Repair and Technical Support/Northridge), Brennan Halderman (Retail Agriculture Services/Eaton), Carley Asher (Veterinary Science/Preble Shawnee), Justin Stephens (Computer Network Engineering/Trotwood-Madison), Chace Trent (Agriculture and Livestock Production/Tipp City), Weldy, Miles Warren (Graphic Commercial Photograph/National Trail), Kiara Reese (Culinary Art/Miamisburg), Cherrel Captain (Architecture.)