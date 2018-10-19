Student notes

UF welcomes students

The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students to campus for fall 2018. New students began their studies at UF on Aug. 21. Local students included:

Regan Brunk of Farmersville, who is pursuing a master’s degree in business administration.

Megan Hemp of Lewisburg, who is pursuing a degree in animal science. Hemp is a graduate of Tri-County North High School.

Marvin Horton of West Alexandria, who is pursuing a degree in health science/pre-physical therapy. Horton is a graduate of Dixie High School.

Caroline Vonderhaar of Camden, who is pursuing a degree in animal science. Vonderhaar is a graduate of Talawanda High School.

Kaylee Wheat of Brookville, who is pursuing a degreee in journalism. Wheat is a graduate of Brookville High School.

Isabella Whiting of Lewisburg, who is pursuing a degree in animal science. Whiting is a graduate of Arcanum High School.