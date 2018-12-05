Student notes

Andrea Bridgeford

Mount St. Joseph University’s Accounting and Business Club has named its leaders for the 2018-19 academic year. Andrea Bridgeford of Eaton was named Vice President.

The Accounting and Business Club encourages students to learn about the business world and business news, investing, budgeting and personal finance, while also promoting positive business ethics.

Maria Kern

Maria Kern of Eaton is a member of the American Chemical Society at Ashland University.

Kern is majoring in forensic biology.

Kern is a 2016 graduate of Eaton High School.

The purpose of the American Chemical Society (ACS) is to enhance professional development though guest speakers, judging science fairs and mentoring programs on science topics. The ACS is open to all undergraduates who are interested in chemical sciences.

Mount St. Joseph Campus Activities Board names club leaders

Mount St. Joseph University’s Campus Activities Board has named its club leaders for the 2018-19 academic year.

Campus Activities Board (CAB) is the largest programming board on campus that provides entertaining and educational events, both on and off campus, for all students. All of CAB’s events provide students and the Mount community with opportunities to come together and have fun.

Andrea Bridgeford of Eaton, was named Treasurer.

Alexander Johnston of Eaton, was named Entertainment Chair.