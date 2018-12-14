38th annual MVCTC FFA Charity Auction raises over $8,500 for Ronald McDonald House charities

ENGLEWOOD — This year marked the 38th Annual Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) FFA Charity Auction for the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Dayton. The auction, planned by the MVCTC FFA chapter, is made possible by the dedication and hard work of the FFA members, MVCTC staff, MVCTC retirees, and the magnificent alumni that return each year to support this great cause.

David Peltz, MVCTC Supervisor, explained the importance of this annual community service, “ The charity auction is an awesome event that brings together staff, students, alumni, and the community for the benefit of kids. The event is about kindness and charity as we work together for the good of others.”

Retired MVCTC Ag Educator, Waid Lyons, started the event in 1980 the same year the Dayton Ronald McDonald House was built. MVCTC FFA has been supporting the Dayton Area Ronald McDonald House since its inception. The original FFA Auction, organized by Mr. Lyons was a hat auction that raised $250. This year the students were able to raise $8,501, bringing the total of money donated over the last 38 years to over $155,000.

The proceeds from the event go directly to the local Ronald McDonald.

House on Valley Street in Dayton, Ohio so that families of hospitalized children have a place to rest, sustain their strength and be better able to support the healing of their child. RMHC is a modern, 14-room house offering all of the comforts of home to our guest families. They are open 7-days-a-week, 24-hours-a-day, and 365 days a year.

The MVCTC charity event would not be possible without the support of several staff and alumni of the school. MVCTC Ag Livestock and Production instructor, Bill Hershberger, organizes the event with the assistance of his wife Jane and the FFA members and MVCTC staff members, Christy Blauvelt, Tami Bruner, Christa Nealeigh, Joe Beringer, Dave Peltz, Larry Seibel, and Eva Wiley. MVCTC retirees, Waid, and Pat Lyons are back to help each year with the event they so lovingly started 38 years ago. MVCTC Ag program alumni Jon Carr, Rick Bair, and BJ Joseph volunteer their auctioneer talents every year for the event.

Mr. Hershberger shared, “The MVCTC FFA Charity Auction is a great combination of Alumni, Students, Staff and the Community coming together for a great cause!”

The MVCTC FFA raised over $8,500 during the 38th Annual Charity Auction for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton. Pictured left to right are MVCTC FFA Chapter Officers working at the event – Carley Asher (Preble Shawnee) and Trinity Konwiczka (Mississinawa Valley). https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_MVCTC-FFA-Photo-1-1-.jpg The MVCTC FFA raised over $8,500 during the 38th Annual Charity Auction for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton. Pictured left to right are MVCTC FFA Chapter Officers working at the event – Carley Asher (Preble Shawnee) and Trinity Konwiczka (Mississinawa Valley). Submitted The MVCTC FFA raised over $8,500 during the 38th Annual Charity Auction for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton. Pictured left to right are MVCTC FFA members working at the event – Back row – Sydnee Brush (Vandalia), Lexi Stiner (National Trail), Anna Grant (Valley View). Front Row – Kasey Lawson (Wayne) and Preston Lipinski (Tri-County North). https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2018/12/web1_MVCTC-FFA-PHoto-3-1-.jpg The MVCTC FFA raised over $8,500 during the 38th Annual Charity Auction for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Dayton. Pictured left to right are MVCTC FFA members working at the event – Back row – Sydnee Brush (Vandalia), Lexi Stiner (National Trail), Anna Grant (Valley View). Front Row – Kasey Lawson (Wayne) and Preston Lipinski (Tri-County North). Submitted