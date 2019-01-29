Student notes

Maria Kern

ASHLAND — Maria Kern of Eaton was named to the Dean’s List at Ashland University for the Fall 2018 semester.

Kern is majoring in forensic biology. Kern is a 2016 graduate of Eaton High School.

Mount St. Joseph University Dean’s List

CINCINNATI — Mount St. Joseph University congratulates the students named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List. The Dean’s List recognizes undergraduate students who earned a GPA of 3.5 or higher while enrolled in six hours or more of course work for a letter grade (excluding pass/fail courses). Area students named include: Andrea Bridgeford of Eaton, a student in the field of Accounting; Makayla Hanes of New Paris, a student in the field of Criminology; Alexander Johnston of Eaton, a student in the field of Pre-Med/Pre-Vet and Colleen Werbrich of West Alexandria, a student in the field of Music.