Miami University Fall Commencement

OXFORD — Miami University awarded degrees to the following students during fall commencement exercises Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, at Millett Hall: Ryan Taylor of Camden, Alyssa Miley of Camden, Kimberly Ogle of College Corner, Dalton Wendling of Germantown, Steven Harvey of Eaton, Hanna Thomas of Camden, Ashlyn Wienhoff of Camden, Nicole Brumley of Lewisburg, Rayven Frazier of College Corner and Shane Michael of Camden.