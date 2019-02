Mikayla Wells

KETTERING — Kettering College congratulates Mikayla Wells, Eaton, on being designated for the Fall Semester 2018 Academic Dean’s List. Wells is studying Nursing, working toward a BS (prelicensure.) Students who are distinguished on Kettering College Dean’s List, completed at least 12 total credit hours during a semester, and maintained a grade point average (GPA) of 3.50 or greater, with no grade below a B-.