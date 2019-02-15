Student notes

Samuel Shockey

ASHLAND — Samuel Shockey of West Alexandria is a member of Ashland University’s Track and Field team. Shockey is majoring in intervention specialist education. Shockey is a 2017 graduate of Twin Valley South High School. A sophomore, he competes in distance for the Eagles. The Ashland University men’s and women’s track and field team competes in NCAA Division II in the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC). The Eagles are led by head coach Jud Logan, in his 25th season as a coach and his 14th season as head coach in 2018-19. The Eagles have their home outdoor meet, the Ashland Alumni Open, at Ferguson Field, located next to Jack Miller Stadium/Martinelli Field. Both the Ashland men’s and women’s indoor and outdoor track and field teams have a history of excellence, both at the NCAA Division II and GLIAC levels.

Sara Vires

LOUISVILLE, KENTUCKY — Bellarmine University has named Verona resident Sara Vires to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester. Vires is a Sophomore Music major who previously attended Tri-county North High School. Bellarmine’s dean’s list recognizes students who receive a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.

Berea College Fall 2018 Dean’s List

BEREA, KENTUCKY — More than 430 Berea College students were names to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List. A student is named to the Dean’s List who achieves a GPA of 3.4 or higher while passing at least 4 total credits, a course load equivalent to 16 semester hours. Local students named included Brady Bateman of Lewisburg and Sean Zechar of Germantown.

Dalton Eversole

BLUFFTON — Bluffton University has announced the dean’s list for the undergraduate students for the fall 2018 term. Students with a cumulative GPA of at least 3.75 based on 20 semester hours received dean’s list with distinction for continued high achievement. Dalton Eversole, of Eaton, Ohio, was placed on the dean’s list.

Carson Fort

NORTH MANCHESTER — A total of 430 students at Manchester University are on the fall 2018 Dean’s List. The student achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes this fall. Carson Fort, New Paris, with a double major in political science and history, has received this academic honor.

Teagan Dillon

CONWAY, SOUTH CAROLINA — More than 2,400 students at Coastal Carolina University were named to the Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester. That’s more than 23 percent of the student body earning a GPA of 3.5 or higher. Among those students was Teagan Dillon, a graphic design major. She is the granddaughter or Mr. and Mrs. Carl Dillon who reside in West Alexandria, Ohio.