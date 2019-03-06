MVCTC Computer Network Engineering students place in BPA Contest

ENGLEWOOD— Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) students competed and placed in the Regional Business Professionals of America (BPA) Contest in December and many qualified to compete in the State BPA Contest.

The following students from the MVCTC the Computer Network Engineering program earned recognition at the 2018 BPA Regional Contests.

• Koyte Winemiller (Wayne) placed Third in the Advanced Spreadsheet Applications contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Preston Fox (Arcanum) placed First in the Computer Modeling contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Caleb Boyd (Miamisburg) placed First in the Computer Network Technology contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Austin Scott (Milton-Union) placed Second in the Computer Network Technology contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Joseph Fields (Tipp City) placed Third in the Computer Network Technology contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Issa McMillan (Miamisburg) placed First in the Computer Security contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Justin Stephens (Trotwood) placed Second in the Computer Security contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Team of Garrett Huffstetler (Vandalia Butler) and Corbin Sharpe (Valley View) placed First in the Network Design Team contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Vincent Smithson (West Carrollton) placed Third in the SQL Database Fundamentals contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Jacob Roesle (Tri-County North) placed Second in the Systems Administration Using Cisco contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Jahcorian Ivery (Trotwood) placed Third in the Systems Administration Using Cisco contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Thomas Pena (Milton-Union) placed Fourth in the Computer Network Technology contest

• Kyle Bergen (Northmont) placed Fifth in the Computer Network Technology contest

• Kevin Beetley (Milton-Union) placed Sixth in the Computer Network Technology contest

• Adam Boyd (Northmont) placed Fourth in the Computer Security contest

• Bradley Booker (Milton-Union) placed Sixth in the Extemporaneous Speech contest

• Cameron Willis (Valley View) placed Fourth in the Systems Administration Using Cisco contest

• Jacob Jaros (Vandalia Butler) placed Sixth in the Systems Administration Using Cisco contest

The MVCTC Computer Network Engineering program (CCNA certification) is a Cisco Academy program that prepares students not only for college but also for the workforce. It gives students hands-on experience and the knowledge to troubleshoot computer-networking problems. Students learn everything from making cables, to how the World Wide Web (internet) works. Students design a computer network. They make the cables to connect the computers and networking devices and put an operating system on the computers. They also learn to configure the switches, wired routers, and wireless routers. Setting up the computers and all of the network devices includes setting the security features to make sure that only those who have permission have access to information on the network. The network is then tested to make sure it works as planned. If not, the students troubleshoot the network and make corrections.

The MVCTC Students who graduate from the Computer Network Engineering program are employed as computer network technicians or computer repair technicians. Many of these students continue their education while working. Approximately 90 percent of the graduating students go on to college.

MVCTC Computer Network Engineering Juniors include, left to right: Thomas Pena (Milton-Union), Corbin Sharpe (Valley View), Joseph Fields (Tipp City), Austin Scott (Milton-Union), Adam Boyd (Northmont), Kevin Beetley (Milton-Union), Kyle Bergen (Northmont), Vincent Smithson (West Carrollton.) Not pictured: Garrett Huffstetler (Vandalia Butler)