Students compete, place in contests

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) students competed and placed in the Regional Business Professionals of America (BPA) Contest in December and many qualified to compete in the State BPA Contest.

The BPA SLC is the most anticipated event of the Ohio BPA year. The goal of the Workplace Skills Assessment Program is to provide student members the opportunity to demonstrate workplace skills achieved in their career-technical programs. Competitive events enable students to:

• Demonstrate career-based competencies

• Broaden knowledge, skills, and attitudes

• Expand leadership and human relations skills

• Demonstrate a competitive spirit

• Receive recognition

• Earn industry certification

Competition begins at the regional level. Students prepare for and compete in one or more of 60 events in five career pathways Finance, Business Administration, Management Information Systems, Digital Communication & Design, Management, and Marketing & Communication. Top regional qualifiers advance to State, and finally, those deemed the best of the best advance to the National Leadership Conference. Competition includes both individual and team events.

The following students from the MVCTC the Computer Coding and Web Applications program earned recognition at the 2018 BPA Regional Contests.

• Alexander Newport (Eaton) placed First in the C++ Programming contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Cylas Whiting (Miamisburg) placed Second in the C++ Programming contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Cameron Snyder (Bethel) placed First in the Java Programming contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Thane Class (Twin Valley South) placed Second in the Java Programming contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Tyler Branham (Arcanum) placed Third in the Java Programming contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Skyler Genter (Wayne) placed Fourth in the C++ Programming contest

• Kristopher Mounce (Miamisburg) placed Sixth in the C++ Programming contest

• Kwestion Ahmad (Trotwood) placed Fourth in the Java Programming contest

• Adam Cantrell (Wayne) placed Fifth in the Java Programming contest

• Cooper Pierce (Brookville) placed Sixth in the Java Programming contest

“The Mission of Business Professionals of America is to contribute to the preparation of global professionals through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills,” 2018 Business Professionals of America.

The Business Professionals of America, Ohio Association, is the largest state association with approximately 9,000 middle level, secondary and post-secondary members. While the majority of members enroll during their junior or senior year of high school, high school freshmen and sophomores enrolled in approved Career-Technical Education (CTE) programs are encouraged to take advantage of the benefits the Ohio Association offers.

The MVCTC Computer Coding and Web Applications program teaches systems analysis and design, and C++ programming. Programming skills include logical functions, mathematical and string operations, and control structures, multi-dimensional arrays, sorting and searching, object-oriented programming, data structures, and the Standard Template Library. Students will create an online database-enabled Web portfolio in their junior year using HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, PHP, and MySQL. Students can earn college credit towards a fast-track programming certificate through Sinclair Community College.

Senior year, students study Java application development, Internet of Things (IOT) programming and mobile app development. All students complete at least one team programming assignment. In 2018, four seniors and four juniors interned at the University of Dayton Research Institute.

The IT field is continually changing and growing. The workplace will demand that IT professionals be well rounded and diversely trained. Computer Coding & Web Applications provides students with this diversity and a broad range of hands-on software engineering learning opportunities. It prepares students to make informed decisions about college while training students to be ready for the workplace.

MVCTC Computer Repair and Technical Support

The following students from the MVCTC the Computer Repair and Technical Support program earned recognition at the 2018 BPA Regional Contests.

• Kaleb Florea (Carlisle) placed First in the Advanced Spreadsheet Applications contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Jami Salyer (Twin Valley South) placed Second in the Advanced Spreadsheet Applications contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Matthew Buckles (Northmont) placed First in the Database Applications contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Kyle Saul (Twin Valley South) placed Second in the Database Applications contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Mason Blatt (Northmont) placed Third in the Database Applications contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Brennan McCabe (Northmont) placed First in the Network Administration Using Microsoft contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Justin Chen (Franklin Monroe) placed Fourth in the Presentation Management—Individual contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Owen Bellish (Northmont) placed First in the SQL Database Fundamentals contest and is advancing to the State BPA Contest

• Andrew Johnson (Wayne) placed Fifth in the Computer Security contest

• Wade Obringer (Tri-County North) placed Fourth in the Database Applications contest

• Brandon Ehrhart (Northridge) placed Fifth in the Database Applications contest

• Kevin Stueve (Northridge) placed Sixth in the Database Applications contest

“The Mission of Business Professionals of America is to contribute to the preparation of global professionals through the advancement of leadership, citizenship, academic, and technological skills,” 2018 Business Professionals of America.

The Business Professionals of America, Ohio Association, is the largest state association with approximately 9,000 middle level, secondary and post-secondary members. While the majority of members enroll during their junior or senior year of high school, high school freshmen and sophomores enrolled in approved Career-Technical Education (CTE) programs are encouraged to take advantage of the benefits the Ohio Association offers.

The MVCTC Computer Repair and Technical Support program prepares students to enter the IT career field or be prepared to enter the next level of training in the IT field. Students learn to install, repair, and troubleshoot computer hardware systems. They perform maintenance practices and learn techniques for maintaining computer hardware security, and learn 3D printer technologies and maintenance. Students also learn the fundamentals of database management.

MVCTC Computer Coding and Web Applications Juniors included, left to right, Skyler Genter (Wayne), Alexander Newport (Eaton) and Kristopher Mounce (Miamisburg.) https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/web1_Computer-Coding-Juniors-BPA-Regionals-1-.jpg MVCTC Computer Coding and Web Applications Juniors included, left to right, Skyler Genter (Wayne), Alexander Newport (Eaton) and Kristopher Mounce (Miamisburg.) Submitted MVCTC Computer Repair and Technical program juniors who received awards at the Regional BPA Contests are pictured, left to right: Wade Obringer (Tri-County North), Andrew Johnson (Wayne), Kevin Stueve (Northridge), Jami Salyer (Twin Valley South), Brandon Ehrhart (Northridge), Mason Blatt (Northmont), Kyle Saul (Twin Valley South), Justin Chen (Franklin Monroe), Owen Bellish (Northmont), Matthew Buckles (Northmont.) https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/web1_Computer-Repair-BPA-Regionals-1-.jpg MVCTC Computer Repair and Technical program juniors who received awards at the Regional BPA Contests are pictured, left to right: Wade Obringer (Tri-County North), Andrew Johnson (Wayne), Kevin Stueve (Northridge), Jami Salyer (Twin Valley South), Brandon Ehrhart (Northridge), Mason Blatt (Northmont), Kyle Saul (Twin Valley South), Justin Chen (Franklin Monroe), Owen Bellish (Northmont), Matthew Buckles (Northmont.) Submitted