MVCTC students win regional SkillsUSA Contest qualify for State

PLAIN CITY — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Cosmetology students competed and placed in the Regional SkillsUSA Contest on Saturday, February 16, at Tolles Career & Technical Center in Plain City, Ohio. Students competed in the Esthetics, Job Skill Demonstration A, Job Skill Demonstration Open, and Nail Care events.

The following students qualified to compete at the SkillsUSA Ohio Competition on April 16-17, in Columbus. The state contests bring over 5,000 competitors, business and industry partners, instructors, and vendors together in over 100 contests in all 16 Career Pathways to showcase Career and Technical Education in Ohio.

Kylee Moore (Cosmetology student from Eaton) placed 3rd and Katy Hood (Cosmetology student from Valley View) placed 2nd in the Esthetics contest. For this contest, the contestants are evaluated on their techniques and professionalism in the field of skin care. Contestants are tested in two different soft skill tasks including a written knowledge exam covering the fundamentals of skin care and oral professional presentation. Additionally, contestants are tested in four technical skill performance tasks consisting of a facial cleansing massage; basic facial; beauty makeup; and fantasy makeup applications. An emphasis on safety and infection control measures will be used in all segments of the skill performance areas.

Springg White (Cosmetology student from West Carrollton) placed 3rd in the Job Skill Demonstration A contest. For this contest, contestants demonstrate and explain an entry-level skill used in the occupational area for which they are training. Competitors in Job Skill A must demonstrate a career objective in an occupational area that is included in one of the contest areas of the SkillsUSA Championships.

Kash Roberts (Cosmetology student from Valley View) placed 1st in the Job Skill Demonstration Open contest. For this contest, contestants demonstrate and explain an entry-level skill used in the occupational area for which they are training or outside of their training program. Any technical skill may be demonstrated.

Blake Hall (Cosmetology student from National Trail) placed 2nd in the Nail Care contest. The purpose of this contest is to evaluate each contestant’s preparation for employment and to recognize outstanding students’ excellence and professionalism in the field of nail technology. The contest consists of six separate segments; oral communication skills, acrylic application, tips applied and overlaid with a light-cured gel, nail polish application, nail art pedicuring and a written exam. The written exam tests basic knowledge of proper sanitation, chemical safety, salon procedures, etc. The practical applications evaluate the contestant’s ability to perform the most common nail services in the salon today.

SkillsUSA is a vital solution to the growing U.S. skills gap. SkillsUSA empowers its members to become world-class workers, leaders and responsible American citizens as it improves the quality of our nation’s future skilled workforce. The nonprofit partnership of students, instructors and industry ensures America has the skilled workforce it needs to stay competitive. SkillsUSA helps every student excel through the development of SkillsUSA Framework skills that include personal, workplace and technical skills grounded in academics. The association serves more than 360,000-member students and instructors per year in middle schools, high schools and colleges. This diverse talent pipeline covers 130 trade, technical and skilled service occupations, the majority STEM-related. More than 600 corporations, trade associations, businesses and labor unions actively support SkillsUSA at the national level. SkillsUSA is recognized by the U.S. Department of Education and is cited by the U.S. Department of Labor as “a successful model of employer-driven youth development training program.” SkillsUSA offers technical skill assessments and workplace credentials through the SkillsUSA Career Essentials program, a cutting-edge solution that defines, implements and measures career readiness skills for students. For more information: www.skillsusa.org

Kylee Moore (Cosmetology student from Eaton) placed 3rd and Katy Hood (Cosmetology student from Valley View) placed 2nd in the SkillsUSA Regional Esthetics Contest. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/web1_Moore-and-Hood-1-.jpg Kylee Moore (Cosmetology student from Eaton) placed 3rd and Katy Hood (Cosmetology student from Valley View) placed 2nd in the SkillsUSA Regional Esthetics Contest. Blake Hall (Cosmetology student from National Trail) placed 2nd in the SkillsUSA Regional Nail Care contest. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/03/web1_Blake-Hall-1-.jpg Blake Hall (Cosmetology student from National Trail) placed 2nd in the SkillsUSA Regional Nail Care contest.