MVCTC offering summer camp opportunities for students in grades 6-10

ENGLEWOOD — Looking for something fun and educational for your 6th-10th graders this summer? Check out one of the camp options offered at MVCTC.

For full details on all offerings, visit www.mvctc.com/camps. Lunch is provided each day and students will receive a camp t-shirt.

Career Camp, June 3-5, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. for students entering 8th, 9th, and 10th grades. Career Camp is a three-day career exploration program designed to give students hands-on experience in various MVCTC career technical programs. The goal of the camp is to help students begin to make career decisions for their future with the help of highly qualified career technical instructors and current students. Explore Careers in Agriculture, Arts, Construction, Culinary Arts, Healthcare, Information Technology, Manufacturing, Public Safety, and Transportation Systems. Registration is $50 if your child attends one of MVCTC’s partner school districts or $75 if not attending a partner school district.

Robotics Camp, June 5-7, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. for students entering 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th grades. Spend three days learning to design, build, and program a VEX Robot. This camp will give students the opportunity to work in teams, problem-solving, and designing a robot to operate in competitions at the end of camp. Highly qualified MVCTC Robotics and Physics instructors, as well as current MVCTC students, will work with the campers to develop exciting projects. Registration is $50 if your child attends one of MVCTC’s partner school districts or $75 if not attending a partner school district.

STEM Camp, June 10-14, 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. for students entering 6th, 7th, and 8th grades. STEM Camp, is a one-week program for students interested in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math. Students will explore two career programs over the five-day camp with hands-on classroom activities that encourage problem-solving and critical thinking. Highly qualified MVCTC instructors, as well as current MVCTC students, will work with the campers to develop exciting projects. Explore Careers in Biotechnology, Culinary Arts, Graphic Arts, Firefighter/EMS, Natural Resources, Robotics, and Sports Medicine. Registration is $75 if your child attends one of MVCTC’s partner school districts or $100 if not attending a partner school district.

