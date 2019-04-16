Student notes

Residents earn degree from WGU

SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University (WGU). The online, nonprofit university held its 67th (Austin, Texas), 68th (Washington, DC), 69th (Indianapolis, Indiana), and 70th (Orlando, Florida) commencement ceremonies last fall and earlier this year to celebrate the recent graduation of nearly 22,000 students from across the country.

Amber Guckian of Camden has earned her Bachelor of Arts, Interdisciplinary Studies (K-8)

Machel Tipton of Camden has earned her Master of Science, Nursing – Leadership and Management (BSN to MSN)

Rachel Focht of Eaton has earned her Bachelor of Science, Nursing