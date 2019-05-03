MVCTC students selected as semi-finalista in Governor’s Youth Art Exhibit

ENGLEWOOD — Miami Valley Career Technology Center (MVCTC) Graphic Commercial Art and Photography students submitted works of art for the annual Governor’s Youth Art Exhibit. The semi-finalists advanced to Columbus where state judging took place to choose the top 300 winners.

The process of selecting artworks for the state exhibition begins on a regional level. The state is divided into 15 regional locations, with high school students in each region invited to enter work in that regional judging. Each region has a designated Regional Director, who is responsible for choosing the judges for his or her region and arranging specifics of the event. The state judging takes place in Columbus; however, the judges for this level of competition are chosen from all over the country and are generally professional artists, college level instructors, or both. From the 11,500 regional entries from the 15 regions, approximately 2,500 are selected to enter the state judging. State jurors then select 300 for the actual exhibition, with 25 of the 300 chosen to receive the Governor’s Award of Excellence. Scholarships are offered to seniors by over 30 universities and colleges of art. The selection of students to be offered scholarships is left strictly up to those institutions who offer them. The Governor’s Exhibition is merely a vehicle through which schools and students are brought together.

The MVCTC Graphic Commercial Art program had a record 14 Regional Semi-finalists and one Top 300 winner.

MVCTC Ohio Governor’s Youth Art Exhibit Semi-Finalists included Alyssa Maul (Graphic Art student from Eaton.)

Graphic Art junior, Trinity Farmer from National Trail, was named a Top 300 winner in the Governor’s Youth Art Exhibit. She will be recognized on Sunday, April 23, at the Columbus Athenaeum. The exhibit will open at 2 p.m. that day at the James A. Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus. Trinity has currently won $12,000 in scholarships and may be eligible for more. For more information, visit http://www.govart.org/dates.htm.