TCN’s Herbert awarded PC Chamber Scholarship

LEWISBURG — The Preble County Chamber of Commerce offers a $1,000 scholarship each year to a student who has shown success and leadership in his or her academic and community endeavors. This year’s recipient is Megan Herbert of Tri-County North High School.

Herbert was selected from over 60 applicants from across Preble County’s five school districts. She is a member of National Honor Society, Drama Club, SADD, We Are the Majority, Foreign Language Club, Varsity Marching Band, Varsity Pep Band, and was a two-year participant in track and field.

Since 2017 she has served over 135 hours as an activity planner and lab assistant, worked in maintenance at Boonshoft Museum of Discovery, and has done volunteer work at several other school and community activities during her high school career. She is also a Rotary Honors Scholar.

She plans on attending Kent State University and working toward a degree in theatre studies, focusing on management and performance.

“With over 60 applications to review and rank, our scholarship committee had quite the job of selecting a recipient this year, but Megan’s application stood out,” Preble County Chamber Executive Director Leslie Collins said. “We congratulate her and all the 2019 graduates from all five of Preble County’s school districts and wish them continued success, whether at a college or trade school, or out in the workforce.”

Megan Herbert, a soon-to-be-graduate of Tri-County North High School, was awarded this year’s Preble County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship. Executive Director Leslie Collins (left) presented Herbert the award during the TCN Senior Award Ceremony held on Thursday evening, May 22 at the high school. https://www.registerherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/41/2019/05/web1_2019_Scholarship_Herbert.jpg Megan Herbert, a soon-to-be-graduate of Tri-County North High School, was awarded this year’s Preble County Chamber of Commerce Scholarship. Executive Director Leslie Collins (left) presented Herbert the award during the TCN Senior Award Ceremony held on Thursday evening, May 22 at the high school.