Edison State Eaton Campus to offer fall courses

EATON — The Edison State Community College Campus at Eaton is set to offer a variety of classes during the upcoming fall semester, which begins Aug. 26.

The Campus at Eaton currently offers general education courses, transfer pathways to both in- and out-of-state four-year institutions, as well as degree and certificate opportunities in agriculture. Additionally, the Campus at Eaton presents the opportunity for College Credit Plus coursework, expanded articulation agreements with Miami Valley Career Technology Center, and support to regional businesses with response workforce training and apprenticeship opportunities.

Success advisors will be available throughout the summer months to help prospective students develop an individualized education plan and provide career guidance. Those interested in speaking with a success advisor are asked to make an appointment by calling the Eaton Campus at 937-683-8169.

The Edison State Campus at Eaton is open Monday through Thursday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in June, July, and Aug. 1-11. The campus is located at 450 Washington Jackson Road, Suite E, neighboring a YMCA and a Kettering Healthcare and MedFlight facility.