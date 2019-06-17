Student notes

Benjamin Noble

LEWISBURG, WEST VIRGINIA — Benjamin Noble, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine (WVSOM) with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 25, 2019. While at WVSOM, Dr. Noble received a received a Translating Osteopathic Understanding Into Community Health Gold Award and participated in the Rural Health Initiative program. Noble earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio, in 2011. He is a 2007 graduate of Eaton High School in Eaton. Noble is the son of Lisa Noble of Eaton.

Ohio Wesleyan Dean’s List

DELAWARE — Ohio Wesleyan University is pleased to announce its 2019 spring semester Dean’s List. To qualify for OWU Dean’s List recognition, students must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes. Local students honored for this outstanding academic achievement include: Hannah Deitering of Brookville, Austin Hammaker of Lewisburg, and Andrew Newport of Eaton.

Andrea Bridgeford

CINCINNATI — Mount St. Joseph University’s Excellence in Leadership Award is open to all students who demonstrate leadership, character, and service in organizations on campus and/or in the community. During the 2019 Celebration of Teaching and Learning, several students, including Andrea Bridgeford of Eaton, were recognized for participating in multiple organizations across campus and beyond.

UF graduates announced

FINDLAY — The University of Findlay held commencement ceremonies on Saturday, May 4. More than 800 graduates earned doctoral, master’s, bachelor’s or associate degrees for the academic year 2018-2019. Local students included: Katherine Boebel, of West Alexandria, who received an Associate of Arts in Equestrian Studies; Michelle Wright, of Farmersville, who received a Master of Science in Environmental, Safety, and Health Management.

Taylor Hemmerick

ATLANTA, GEORGIA — Taylor Hemmerick of Brookville earned a Doctor of Physical Therapy degree from Georgia State University during the Spring 2019 semester. The university conferred degrees during its 104th commencement exercises in May 2019.

Kettering College graduates

Kettering College graduated the first class of graduates from the Bachelor of Science in Health Sciences in Healthcare Management program, with four students receiving this degree. In addition, President Nate Brandstater granted 26 Associate of Science degrees and a total of 155 Bachelor’s degrees, including 94 Bachelor of Nursing degrees. Twenty-eight students graduated from the Occupational Therapy Doctoral Program, and 58 students graduated from the Master of Physician Assistant Studies program. Students who graduated included: Rebekah DeVilbiss, BSN, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Completion, and Mikayla Wells, BSN, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Prelicensure, both of Eaton and Carl Milnickel, BSN, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Prelicensure, of Lewisburg.